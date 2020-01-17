No Comments

2020 F-Series Super Duty Tremor Gets Integrated Electric Winch

The Tremor package-equipped 2020 Ford Super Duty features an available integrated electric winch option

If you’re a competing heavy-duty truck coming for the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty, there’s something you gotta know:

Nazareth aside, Ford has announced that the 2020 F-Series Super Duty equipped with its new Tremor Off-Road Package is available with an integrated electric winch. Developed by Warn, this Ford Performance part is coming mid-year with a $3,000 MSRP and the ability to haul up to 12,000 pounds. See why the Nazareth seems so apropos now?

“We developed this unique winch in cooperation with Warn specifically to meet Built Ford Tough truck standards for our new F-Series Super Duty,” said Ron Meredith, Ford truck vehicle personalization planning manager. “Having a winch specially designed to our Built Ford Tough standards gives our hard-working Super Duty customers yet another tool to extend this truck’s capabilities whether at work or on the trail.”

The integrated electric winch will be offered for Tremor trucks equipped with either the third-gen 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8 or the all-new, best-in-class 7.3-liter gas V8. It’ll also feature class-exclusive wireless remote control capabilities, making it even better at pulling stuff out of mud.

The 2020 F-Series Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package is already certifiably nutso in its own right. It features 35-inch-diameter Goodyear Wrangler Duratrac tires, 33 inches of best-in-class water fording ability, a new Dana limited-slip front differential, and Terrain Management System and Trail Control technologies. Add in an integrated electric winch? Well, now you’re messin’ with an electric winch.

New Integrated Electric Winch for 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor

