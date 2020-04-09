No Comments

2020 Ford Explorer Goes Adventuring in the Middle East

The 2020 Ford Explorer has arrived in the Middle East

Photo: Ford

The all-new and improved Ford Explorer is primed and ready to hit the dunes. The 2020 Explorer has launched in the Middle East, bringing with it the exceptional off-road capabilities of Intelligent Four-Wheel Drive and the Terrain Management System.

Originally launched last year in other global markets including the United States and dubbed “the greatest exploration vehicle of all time,” the new Explorer represents the most technologically advanced and most capable iteration in the SUV’s 30-year history. The first version of the new Explorer to hit the Middle East will be the XLT, which boasts the 2.3-liter EcoBoost matched with the 10-speed SelectShift Automatic transmission and features standard Intelligent 4WD with the Terrain Management System.

Explorer ST, Limited Hybrid joining lineup

The two newest additions to the Explorer lineup — the performance-focused Explorer ST and efficient Explorer Limited Hybrid — will be available in the Middle East after the initial launch. There will also be a base version of the Explorer offered with the 3.3-liter V6, which is not offered as an option on the U.S.-spec next-gen Explorer. That base Explorer will be well-equipped with standard LED lighting, Ford Co-Pilot360 driver-assist technology, and SYNC 3 infotainment.

“Explorer drivers told us what they want — more capability, more power, more space,” said Ford’s head of product development and purchasing, Hau Thai-Tang. “They want more technology, not just for the driver, but for the whole family. And they want all of it with a beautifully sporty exterior. This new Explorer gives them all of that, and more, helping make every journey more enjoyable.”

Intelligent 4WD and the Terrain Management System should prove to be of particular appeal to buyers in the Middle East, especially given the Explorer’s legacy for adventuring off-road. TMS offers seven selectable drive modes including a Sand mode perfect for tearing it up in the desert and a Sport mode for open-road performance.

The new 2020 Ford Explorer is available now at dealerships across the Middle East.

