No Comments

2020 Ford F-150 Overview

2020 F-150 XLT

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The Ford F-150: You know it, and if you’re like thousands upon thousands of truck buyers, you love it. The force behind a 43-year run atop the sales charts, the F-150 heads into 2020 as strong as it’s ever been. With a new generation and hybrid variant set to debut this year and an all-electric version due up down the line, it’s only fixing to get stronger.

The 2020 Ford F-150 is available at seven trim levels: XL, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, Platinum, Limited, and Raptor.

What’s new?

With the launch of a new generation of F-150 nigh, not much is changing from 2019. You get some new colors (Iconic Silver, Rapid Red, and Star White) and new appearance packages for the XL (STX Sport Special Edition) and XLT and Lariat (Black Appearance). The most notable change is the 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel V6 being offered on the F-150 XLT trim. Though it’s likely to be a standard with the next-gen F-150, Ford Co-Pilot360 is still only standard further up the range in 2020, but it now starts at the Lariat level.

How Does the F-150 Stack Up? See how the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 compares to its fiercest rival

Exterior

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Apart from the tweaks to colors and packages, this is the same handsome F-150 we’ve come to know since its midcycle refresh for the 2018 model year. The look of the 2020 Ford F-150 changes most drastically depending on the trim level you choose — with the F-150 XL, you get a simple two-bar-style black grille with “nostrils,” giving it a much more stripped-down look compared to the two-bar-style satin chrome-finished grille with satin chrome-finished surround and grille mesh.

Ford doesn’t sell as many trucks as it does by taking a boilerplate approach, which is why there are a ton of appearance packages offered throughout the range. The 2020 Ford F-150 King Ranch is available with a unique Monochromatic Paint Package that chromes up the mirrors, door handles, and tow hooks and uses a monochromatic paint to give it a sleek, nearly all-white look.

The 2020 Ford F-150 is offered in three cab styles — Regular, SuperCab, and SuperCrew — and three bed lengths — 5.5 feet, 6.5 feet, and 8 feet.

Interior

Photo: Ford Motor Company

At the lower end of the range, the 2020 Ford F-150 is fairly spartan with manual door locks, black vinyl floor covering, a 2.3-inch productivity screen, and cloth seating. Leather-trimmed seats come standard at the Lariat level, which also offers up amenities like heated and ventilated front seats, color-coded carpeting, ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, woodgrain-style trim, and SYNC 3.

With the 2020 Ford F-150 Platinum and Limited, you get a cabin that skews heavily into luxury territory. The trim is upgraded to genuine wood, the front seats get upgraded to multi-contour leather 10-way power bucket seats with driver’s side memory, and you get a high-end B&O Sound System. SuperCrew models of the range-topping Limited get a massive twin-panel moonroof that floods the cabin with natural light.

More New Ford Trucks: The Ford Ranger is back and it’s showing up the competition right out the gate

Performance and capability

2020 Ford F-150 Raptor

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The 2020 Ford F-150 offers six engine options: the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT V6, 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6, 5.0-liter Ti-VCT V8, 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel V6, and the High-Output 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6.

The wide range of engine options makes the F-150 a versatile truck that does a lot of things extremely well. The base 3.3-liter V6 is a capable entry engine with 290 horsepower and 265 lb-ft of torque. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost upgrades to the 10-speed automatic, which makes it efficient and effective with 400 lb-ft of torque. With the legendary 5.0-liter V8, you get best-in-class payload capabilities up to 3,270 pounds.

More widely available for 2020, the 3.0-liter Power Stroke turbo-diesel is a jack of all trades: It returns 30 mpg on the highway, puts out 440 lb-ft of torque, and enables 11,500 pounds of max towing an 1,940 pounds of max payload.

If you’re looking for a truck to do some heavy towing, the 3.5-liter V6 puts out a best-in-class 470 lb-ft of torque, enabling best-in-class max towing capability of 13,200 pounds. For sheer performance thrills, the high-output version of that engine offered exclusively with the F-150 Limited and F-150 Raptor puts out an insane 450 horsepower and 510 lb-ft of torque.

Photos: 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Safety

Standard on the Lariat trim and up, Ford Co-Pilot360 brings a range of advanced driver-assistive safety features to the F-150. Top technologies included in Ford Co-Pilot360 include the Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage, which helps make hauling a boat or camper even easier. Along those same lines, the available 360-Degree Camera with Split-View Display leverages four cameras to give you a complete look of the area around your F-150.

Every F-150 is standard with Curve Control, AdvanceTrac with Roll Stability Control, and the Rear View Camera with Dynamic Hitch Assist.

Photos: 2020 Ford F-150 Limited

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company