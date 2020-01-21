No Comments

Special De-Livery: 2020 Ford Fiesta WRC Car Revealed

The design of the 2020 Ford Fiesta WRC is straight outta the ’90s

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Ahead of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship season getting underway this week, Ford has revealed the new livery that will adorn the 2020 Ford Fiesta WRC cars for M-Sport Ford World Rally Team. Designer Phil Dixon says that he was inspired by the style of the 1990s, and that inspiration carries through in a livery that is simultaneously modern and retro.

“My initial inspiration came from François Delecour’s 1995 Ford Escort RS Cosworth. White cars have always been popular, and with the increased support from Castrol that color scheme was spot on,” said Dixon. “In general, the whole design has a nod to the early-to-mid 90s. The patterns and fashions of the era are really prevalent at the moment, so I was interested to create something in that style whilst still being on-trend and relevant today.”

The influence of the Cosworth is clear in the use of white and blue, which is punctuated by notes of green as a nod to sponsor Castrol. Other M-Sport Ford World Rally Team sponsors — MS-RT, Michelin, Sparco, OZ Racing, NGK, Lazer, Stilo, Acronis, Endless, Audes, Eibach, and SWP — are all present in the design in decal form.

Ford snapped the above photo of the 2020 Fiesta WRC car at its M-Sport Evaluation Center, which is currently under construction and due to be completed in the fall. It also looks like the kind of place where the climactic fight of an action movie would take place, so points for that.

The 2020 FIA World Rally Championship season kicks off on Jan. 23 with the Rallye Monte-Carlo. The 13-event calendar carries on through November with the season-closing Rally Japan. During the 2019 season, M-Sport Ford WRT secured three podium finishes.

