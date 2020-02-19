No Comments

2020 Ford GT Gets More Power Liquid Carbon Appearance Option

Is the 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon the sexiest GT yet?

Photo: Ford Motor Company

The dozens — literally dozens — of people who will have the opportunity to purchase a 2020 Ford GT should be very excited. Ford announced an update for the GT that sees horsepower increase from 587 to 600, a new Akrapovic titanium exhaust, and a new Liquid Carbon appearance option that shows off the supercar’s carbon-fiber body in its natural glory.

The look of Liquid Carbon

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

“This next chapter in the Ford GT story allows us to fully demonstrate our mastery in both the art and science of carbon fiber craftsmanship and finishing,” said Angus Smith, General Manager of Multimatic Niche Vehicles, North America. “[E]ach visually stunning and unique Liquid Carbon GT is a manufacturing marvel, showcasing the characteristics and nuances inherent in carbon fiber composites.”

The limited-edition Ford GT Liquid Carbon applies a unique clearcoat instead of paint, showing off the carbon fiber weave and giving the GT an even more distinctive look. With the 2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon, customers get standard carbon fiber wheels and options like titanium lugnuts, two stripe styles (the dual stripes offered with the GT or the single stripe offered with the GT Carbon Edition), and painted mirror caps. Ford did not say how much the Liquid Carbon package adds to the base price, but does it really matter?

The return of the Gulf Heritage Edition

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

2020 also marks the return of the iconic Gulf livery, which adds a black pinstripe that separates the orange and blue colors and carbon fiber wheels in place of aluminum alloy. The available carbon fiber number option changes from No. 9 to No. 6 to commemorate the chassis No. 1075 car that drivers Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver piloted to victory at the 1969 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Aesthetic changes aside, the biggest update to the 2020 Ford GT is an updated twin-turbo 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6, which Ford says now offers a broader torque band, gallery-cooled pistons, and higher-energy ignition coils — all inspired by the 700-horsepower Ford GT Mk II. With improved engine cooling and suspension damping as well as an increased output of 600 horsepower, the 2020 Ford GT is an even more ferocious performer. Pity not many folks will have the chance to experience it firsthand.

