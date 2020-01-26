No Comments

2020 Ford Super Duty Really (S)knows How to Plow

Blizzard? Snow problem! Snow dad is better than no dad

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Snow is coming one way or another this winter, and when it does, the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty is ready. Ford says that its new Super Duty offers a max 1,400-pound snow plow rating with its gas engines and 1,290-pound snow plow rating with the Power Stroke — both best-in-class — when equipped with the available Snow Plow Prep Package. So, yeah, the new Super Duty is pretty much best-in-class in everything.

Ever wanted to live your Home Simpson fantasy and go into business as your community’s-own Mr. (or Mrs. or Miss or Ms. or Mx.) Plow? Never been a better time than now to plow. And how! The Snow and Ice Management Association and Wolfworx/Singer Consulting report that snow removal is an $18 billion industry that grows 3 percent annually. It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that the Super Duty is the top choice among the estimated 22,000 contractors and 75,000 sole proprietors, commanding a near-50 percent market share.

“Super Duty is a real workhorse in the snow removal industry,” said Mike Pruitt, Ford F-Series Super Duty chief engineer. “With our new Snow Plow Prep Package, we’re really delivering for folks who clear the way after a big storm. Being able to safely hook up bigger plows means roads, driveways, and parking lots are cleared quickly and drivers can move on to the next job.”

The Snow Plow Prep Package adds heavy-duty springs and a more powerful alternator to 4×4 Super Duty trucks with any of the three available engines — the standard 6.2-liter gas V8, the all-new 7.3-liter gas V8, and the third-gen 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V8. These features work nicely with other winter-warding features offered on the Super Duty like a windshield wiper de-icer and the Deep Snow/Sand drive mode included with the 10-speed TorqShift heavy-duty automatic transmission.

For the most part, snow sucks. Sure, it’s pretty to look at, but it makes getting around a real pain. With the 2020 Ford F-Series Super Duty Snow Plow Prep Package, you can bully snow around like you’re a villain in a movie asking for lunch money and handing out atomic wedgies like candy.

The 2020 Ford Super Duty Snow Plow Package

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Photo: Ford Motor Company