No Comments

2020 GMC Yukon Earns Best Resale Value Award

2020 GMC Yukon XL Denali

Photo: General Motors

Kelley Blue Book recently unveiled its list of the 2020 Best Resale Value Brands. The 2020 GMC Yukon received recognition for being the full-size SUV with the best resale value.

The Latest Additions to the Lineup: New GMC models for 2020

Award significance for the Yukon

A vehicle’s resale value is the expected amount that it will sell for at a specified time later down the line. After owning the 2020 GMC Yukon for five years, Kelley Blue Book predicts that the SUV will still maintain 40.2 percent of its original value. As such, if you want to trade-in or sell the SUV within five years of ownership, you should be able to do so for a hefty amount of money in comparison to other large SUVs.

2020 GMC Yukon Denali

Photo: General Motors

Kelley Blue Book commends the new Yukon for proving a high-quality driving experience. The SUV provides a relaxing cabin space with tri-zone automatic climate controls and acoustic-laminated front-door windows and windshield.

The Yukon also offers impressive capabilities, having a maximum towing capacity of 8,500 pounds. You can select between two powertrains, the more powerful being the 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 engine, which can reach 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

As a family-friendly model, the SUV has connective technologies, like the 8-inch GMC Infotainment System. Compatible with Android AutoTM and Apple CarPlay®, the system lets you listen to your playlists and make hands-free phone calls to your loved ones. You can also opt for the myGMC Mobile App to remotely access the vehicle and the 4G LTE Wi-Fi® hotspot to utilize the internet.

Power and Strength: Upgrades to the 2020 GMC Sierra 1500

According to Kelley Blue Book, the 2020 GMC Yukon is a prominent option, as a result of not only its high resale value but also its excellent amenities and capabilities.