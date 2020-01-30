2020 Lexus RX Overview
The 2020 Lexus RX offers a refined, modern ride. Here’s a look at its sophisticated amenities.
Performance and Efficiency: All about Lexus luxury hybrids
What’s New
The 2020 Lexus RX boasts a more intuitive touch screen-based infotainment system, along with a cockpit that’s been redesigned to be more driver-centric. It also gained smartphone connectivity, Alexa support, and a host of available apps, including Waze, Spotify, and Pandora.
Exterior
The 2020 Lexus RX is a truly upscale SUV. It comes standard with features that are typically optional, including a windshield wiper de-icer, rain-sensing wipers, and headlamp washers to maximize your visibility. If you’re looking for an SUV with more of an edge, choose an F SPORT model, complete with exclusive, aggressive styling.
Interior
The luxurious Lexus RX can seat six or seven passengers, and keep everyone comfortable with standard features including multi-zone climate control and buttery-soft NuLuxe interior trim. Enjoy the convenience of having your favorite apps and Smart Home connectivity at your command with standard Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto capabilities. For more comfort and convenience, choose semi-aniline perforated leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and hands-free Power Rear Door.
F SPORT models boast even more head-turning design. Its bolstered red sport seats provide comfort and support, while its race-inspired instrument panel and aluminum pedals speak to its athletic heritage. And when it comes to exclusive styling, no detail has been overlooked — it boasts a leather steering wheel with signature stitching and plenty of exclusive accents throughout the cabin that set it apart from the crowd.
In terms of tech, the Lexus RX now boasts a touch-screen infotainment system, along with an available 12.3-inch display. You can also opt for a voice-activated navigation system, which offers 3D city maps, simulated highway junctions, and a gas station locator that syncs with your vehicle’s fuel level.
Powertrain
Choose between two powerful engines on the 2020 Lexus RX. Its standard 3.5-liter V6 pumps out 295 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of torque, while its available 3.5-liter V6 delivers 308 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque while earning 31 mpg in the city. Customize your drive further with selectable drive modes, such as the dynamic feeling of sport mode to the eco-friendly EV mode, available on RX Hybrid models. But for the ultimate thrill, choose Sport S+ mode, available exclusively with the F-Sport Performance Package.
Safety
Stay safe on every drive with the 2020 Lexus RX. Its tech tools include:
- Panoramic View Monitor
- Smart Stop Technology
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Rear Cross-Traffic Braking
Kimiko Kidd is a native Daytonian. She graduated from Wright State University with degrees in environmental science and sociology. She loves her trusty old Honda Civic, but dreams of owning a 1974 Ford Falcon XB with a custom paint job and a vintage Kawasaki Z1000. In her free time, Kimiko can be found watercolor-painting, baking muffins, collecting rocks, playing old-school Nintendo games, writing her novel, sewing stuffed animals, and cosplaying as her favorite Mad Max characters. See more articles by Kimiko.