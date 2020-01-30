No Comments

2020 Lexus RX Overview

Photo: Lexus

The 2020 Lexus RX offers a refined, modern ride. Here’s a look at its sophisticated amenities.

Performance and Efficiency: All about Lexus luxury hybrids

What’s New

The 2020 Lexus RX boasts a more intuitive touch screen-based infotainment system, along with a cockpit that’s been redesigned to be more driver-centric. It also gained smartphone connectivity, Alexa support, and a host of available apps, including Waze, Spotify, and Pandora.

Exterior

The 2020 Lexus RX is a truly upscale SUV. It comes standard with features that are typically optional, including a windshield wiper de-icer, rain-sensing wipers, and headlamp washers to maximize your visibility. If you’re looking for an SUV with more of an edge, choose an F SPORT model, complete with exclusive, aggressive styling.

Exterior photos

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus



Photo: Lexus

Interior

The luxurious Lexus RX can seat six or seven passengers, and keep everyone comfortable with standard features including multi-zone climate control and buttery-soft NuLuxe interior trim. Enjoy the convenience of having your favorite apps and Smart Home connectivity at your command with standard Alexa, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto capabilities. For more comfort and convenience, choose semi-aniline perforated leather seats, heated and ventilated front seats, and hands-free Power Rear Door.

F SPORT models boast even more head-turning design. Its bolstered red sport seats provide comfort and support, while its race-inspired instrument panel and aluminum pedals speak to its athletic heritage. And when it comes to exclusive styling, no detail has been overlooked — it boasts a leather steering wheel with signature stitching and plenty of exclusive accents throughout the cabin that set it apart from the crowd.

In terms of tech, the Lexus RX now boasts a touch-screen infotainment system, along with an available 12.3-inch display. You can also opt for a voice-activated navigation system, which offers 3D city maps, simulated highway junctions, and a gas station locator that syncs with your vehicle’s fuel level.

Interior photos

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Photo: Lexus

Powertrain

Choose between two powerful engines on the 2020 Lexus RX. Its standard 3.5-liter V6 pumps out 295 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of torque, while its available 3.5-liter V6 delivers 308 horsepower and 247 lb-ft of torque while earning 31 mpg in the city. Customize your drive further with selectable drive modes, such as the dynamic feeling of sport mode to the eco-friendly EV mode, available on RX Hybrid models. But for the ultimate thrill, choose Sport S+ mode, available exclusively with the F-Sport Performance Package.

Score an Amazing Deal: Shop for the 2020 Lexus RX

Safety

Stay safe on every drive with the 2020 Lexus RX. Its tech tools include:

Panoramic View Monitor

Smart Stop Technology

Rear Cross-Traffic Alert

Rear Cross-Traffic Braking