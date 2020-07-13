No Comments

Lincoln Aviator Soars onto Wards 10 Best Interiors List

The Lincoln Aviator was named one of Wards’ 10 Best Interiors for 2020

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln Motor Company has been pushing hard to let folks know that new SUVs like the Aviator offer a sanctuary on the road. And while commercials with Matthew McConaughey ASMR are a great way to get the message out, nothing quite beats the ol’ standard of winning an award. By grabbing a spot on the Wards 10 Best Interiors list for 2020, the Lincoln Aviator earns its stripes as a home away from home, helping Lincoln cement its standing as one of the best cabin-makers in the biz.

“Lincoln has been on quite the roll, having won four consecutive Wards 10 Best Interiors trophies, starting with the Continental in 2017, the Navigator in 2018, and the Nautilus in 2019,” said WardsAuto Managing Editor Tom Murphy. “This year’s honoree is the all-new Aviator three-row luxury SUV, which draws us in with cashmere leather seats and a warm, cream color combination that is breathtaking.”

Aviator scores points for comfort, quietness

Murphy is just one of the judges singing Lincoln’s praises. In his write-up inducting the Lincoln Aviator onto this year’s list, WardsAuto’s Steven Finlay says that Lincoln hammering the term sanctuary home in its marketing is “neither undue boasting nor false advertising.” Citing a poll that found 45 percent of respondents likely to sit quietly in their parked vehicle, that’s a quality that bodes quite well for the Aviator and Lincoln’s overall popularity.

WardsAuto tested a Lincoln Aviator Black Label with all-wheel drive, which features higher-end materials that helped earn credit from judge Christie Schweinsberg. Schweinsberg, who Finlay praises for having a keen eye, said that the interior is enough to sell the vehicle alone. Other judges heaped on applause for everything from the symphonic chimes to the quiet cabin to the 30-way Perfect Position seats, reinforcing the Aviator Black Label being first class in seemingly every regard.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator isn’t the only new SUV from the luxury brand getting accolades for its cabin. Earlier this year, the all-new Corsair found itself among AutoTrader’s 10 Best Car Interiors Under $50,000.

