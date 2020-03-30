No Comments

2020 Lincoln Corsair Gets High Marks from Wheels

Photo: Lincoln

Lincoln is putting a lot of stock into its Quiet Flight brand personality and promoting the idea of its vehicles as sanctuary. If you follow reviews of new crossovers and SUVs like the 2020 Corsair, you’ll find that the luxury brand is probably on the right track.

A review of the 2020 Lincoln Corsair from earlier this year by Wheels’ Evan Williams absolutely pivots on the idea of the new crossover being coddling. This wouldn’t be the first time a Canadian reviewer used that same word to describe a new Lincoln — Driving’s Jil McIntosh used the same word in her review of the 2020 Aviator last fall. What’s more, Lincoln started airing an ad this month quoting Cool Hunting in praising the Corsair as pampering, so it sounds like there’s definitely a theme developing.

“The Corsair does what luxury vehicles need to do most: It makes you feel special,” writes Williams in his wrap-up. “Even on a cold, sleet-filled, disappointing winter day, the Corsair made us feel warm, content, and coddled. As company spokesman Matthew McConaughey said in the brand’s most recent ads, sure beats jigging in a shack.”

Among the coddling features Williams hits on are the 24-way Perfect Position seats and adaptive suspension, though he suggests that the former may offer too many adjustment options if anything. He also taps into the idea of quietness when talking about the 2.3-litre turbo engine, which he notes uses regular fuel and thus may make it more cost-effective compared to fueling up a comparable luxury vehicle that uses premium gas.

Want to get coddled with your next luxury vehicle purchase? Sure seems like you’ll want to give Lincoln a shot.

