2020 Lincoln Corsair Arrives in the Middle East

Lincoln Motor Company continues to grow its presence in the Middle East with the addition of the Corsair, which officially launched in March. Following the introduction of the 2020 Aviator at the end of 2019, the debut of the Corsair offers customers in the region the full might of the Lincoln lineup.

“The all-new Corsair is an exciting addition to the Lincoln lineup, and has the technology and power that best complements our customers’ lifestyle,” said Nicolas Lory, managing director of Lincoln Direct Markets. “Rounding out our SUV portfolio, Corsair continues Lincoln’s momentum following the recent launch of the all-new Aviator and provides a compelling choice in the highly competitive small premium SUV segment.”

Lincoln is limiting the powertrain offering for the Corsair to the 2.0-liter turbo four, which is rated at 275 horsepower and 245 lb-ft, paired with an eight-speed automatic. The United States-spec Corsair with the same powertrain delivers 250 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque; both ratings are based on premium fuel.

Despite the modest discrepancy in output, the version of the Corsair on sale in the Middle East comes standard with intelligent all-wheel drive, which automatically switches between AWD and front-wheel drive when conditions permit. Intelligent AWD features several drive mode settings, including Excite, Slippery, and Deep Conditions, allowing drivers to optimize their experience at the wheel.

Interior luxury and quality are key to the new Corsair, which embodies the Quiet Flight DNA concept Lincoln is bandying about with its new lineup. With Active Noise Control blocking out road noise, symphonic chimes provided by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, and an available 14-speaker Revel premium audio system, the Corsair is peaceful and sufficiently first-class in attitude.

The 2020 Lincoln Corsair is now available at showrooms throughout the Middle East.

