No Comments

2020 Mazda CX-30 Earns Top Marks in NHTSA Evaluations

Photo: Mazda

It’s no secret that Mazda offers some of the safest vehicles on the market. The Japanese automaker’s models have raked in the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ ratings. And now, the new Mazda CX-30 has scored the highest possible safety grade based on its performance in National Highway Traffic Safety Administration crash tests.

Drive Smarter: See why Mazda is the safest brand to buy

Making the grade

Photo: Mazda

With an impressive five-star rating, the Mazda CX-30 earned the highest possible score in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s New Car Assessment Program. To get these high marks, the Mazda CX-30 had to prove its mettle in frontal, side and rollover tests — the most common types of accidents on America’s roadways.

Jeff Guyton, the president of Mazda North America, stated that safety is always one of his company’s top priorities. He further expressed that he’s proud of the CX-30’s impressive rating and performance in the NCAP evaluations.

Stay Safe on the Road: Know how to check your tires

Smarter safety

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-30 isn’t just good at enduring impacts — it comes standard the i-Activsense safety suite. This bundle of tech is loaded with NHTSA driver-assist safety technology.

“Our i-Activsense suite of technologies are designed to assist our customers in enjoying a sense of well being and safety while driving,“ explained Guyton.

Every CX-30 comes loaded with smart tech including lane departure warning, forward collision warning, and crash imminent braking. If you want more confidence on the road, you can also opt for blind-spot monitoring, lane-keep assist, driver attention alert, high beam control, and Mazda Radar Cruise Control with Stop & Go, which helps take the tension out of long highway drives. This radar-powered smart system adjusts your speed and relative to the cars around you.

To learn more about the i-Activsense suite of safety technology, check out our quick and easy guide here. To learn more about the Mazda CX-30, check out our overview of this impressive new crossover.