2020 Mazda CX-9 Earns a Top Safety Pick + Award From the IIHS

Photo: Mazda

Mazda has more Top Safety Pick+ vehicles than any other automaker. And with the 2020 Mazda CX-9 being the most recent model to earn the award, this trend shows no sign of stopping. Here’s a look at what the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety loves about this sporty three-row crossover.

Safety first

Photo: Mazda

To earn the title of Top Safety Pick+, a model has to prove its worth in a wide variety of crash tests. This comprehensive evaluation includes moderate overlap front, driver-side small overlap front, and passenger-side small overlap front crash tests.

In addition to crash testing, it also has to score well on its side and roof strength, and earn high marks for its head restraints and seats. The Mazda CX-9’s high-performance headlights were also a key factor in earning the coveted Top Safety Pick+ title.

In addition to its ability to take a hit, the Mazda CX-9 is remarkably skilled at avoiding accidents. Thanks to its i-Activsense safety suite, the model eared Advanced and Superior ratings for its vehicle-to-pedestrian and vehicle-to-vehicle front crash prevention capabilities.

“Earning the 2020 IIHS Top Safety Pick+ for Mazda’s 2020 CX-9 is a great honor and reflects our unending commitment to safety for our owners,” stated Jeff Guyton, president of Mazda’s North American operations. He further explained that Mazda puts customer safety at the forefront, and strives to deliver a confident and thrilling driving experience.

Smart technology on the Mazda CX-9

Photo: Mazda

The Mazda CX-9 boasts all sorts of high-tech safety features that make your daily drive safer and easier. Powered by cameras and milliwave radars, this safety suite includes tons of active driver-assist technology. These include Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and the Mazda Radar Cruise Control system with Stop & Go Functionality.

Want to learn more about the i-Activsense safety suite? Check out our handy guide to your Mazda’s safety tech. You can also learn more about the Mazda CX-9 by checking out our overview.