2020 Nissan Leaf Boasts New Tech and a Bigger Touch Screen

Photo: Nissan

For the 2020 model year, the Nissan Leaf is about to get some high-tech upgrades to its infotainment and safety systems. Here’s an in-depth look at its updates.

Smarter safety

Photo: Nissan

The peppy little electric hatchback is about to get a whole lot smarter thanks to its now-standard Nissan Safety Shield 360 technology. It now boasts automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, a blind-spot warning system, rear automatic braking, forward collision warning, and lane departure warning. The Leaf’s safety system will even intervene in the case of an unintended lane change, or a potential collision with an obstacle in your blind spot.

The updated Leaf will now boast front-seat knee-level airbags and rear-seat side-impact airbags. It even sports a new tune to alert pedestrians to its presence.

Infotainment upgrades

Photo: Nissan

The Leaf Plus model now comes standard with an 8-inch touch screen — a significant jump from its previous 5- and 7-inch display options. Additionally, all Leaf models will now come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration.

These new features will join its current infotainment offerings, which include voice commands, Bluetooth compatibility, Nissan Door to Door navigation, and NissanConnect services, powered by SiriusXM. The Leaf can also receive over-the-air navigation updates, and in the event of an emergency, it can call for help with Automatic Collision Notification.

Other updates

Photo: Nissan

On top of its new tech tools, the Leaf will now offer a new color option, dubbed Sunset Drive ChromaFlair. You’ll also have a different lineup of Leaf models to pick from. The 149-mile-range Leaf now only offers the S and SV trim levels. However, if you choose the Leaf Plus, which gets 226 miles of range, you can pick from the S, SV, and SL trim levels.

Both the Leaf and Leaf Plus are currently available in dealerships, so if you’re in the market for an efficient compact hatchback, consider taking one for a spin.