2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition Debuts
Truck fans in Texas and neighboring states have a new luxury trim from Ram truck to appreciate. The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition offers a sophisticated design, ample features, and impressive powertrain options.
Award-winning Ride: Ram 1500 captures Green Truck of the Year award
“For nearly 20 years, Ram has recognized that Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Ram was the first manufacturer to offer a Texas-exclusive model and the Lone Star edition remains our most popular truck in Texas.”
Exterior design features
The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is designed to be a showstopper with details including:
- Body-colored bumpers
- Body-colored mirrors
- Body-colored grille
- Chrome tow hooks
- Chrome grille inserts
- Chrome body-side moldings
- Polished 20-inch wheels
- Power side steps
- Automatic high beam headlights
Interior elements
The modern aesthetic carries into the cabin with advanced tech such as:
- Uconnect 4C infotainment system
- 12-inch touch screen
- Electronic trailer brake control
- Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection
- ParkSense Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop
- Rain-sensing windshield wipers
- Remote tailgate-release
A dual-pane panoramic sunroof adds to the spacious feeling of the cabin. Bucket or bench seating are options for riding comfort.
“Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury, and technology,” Koval adds.
Price
You can get behind the wheel of the 2020 Ram 1500 Southwest Edition for $45,380 (MSRP). A $1,695 destination fee is also required.
Available Now: 2020 Ram 1500
2020 Ram 1500
The 2020 Ram 1500 offers an available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine. When properly equipped and powered by this well-tuned engine, the 2020 Ram 1500 can tow 12,560 pounds. The available Multifunction Tailgate offers versatile access to the bed, assistance to your workdays, and convenience on your getaways. Six trim levels — Limited, Laramie Longhorn, Rebel, Laramie, Big Horn, and Tradesman — provide ample choice to customize your 2020 Ram 1500.
