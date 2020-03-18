No Comments

2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition Debuts

Photo: FCA

Truck fans in Texas and neighboring states have a new luxury trim from Ram truck to appreciate. The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition offers a sophisticated design, ample features, and impressive powertrain options.

“For nearly 20 years, Ram has recognized that Texas and America’s Southwest are the center of the truck universe,” said Mike Koval, Ad Interim Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Ram was the first manufacturer to offer a Texas-exclusive model and the Lone Star edition remains our most popular truck in Texas.”

Photo: FCA

Photo: FCA

Photo: FCA

Exterior design features

The 2020 Ram 1500 Laramie Southwest Edition is designed to be a showstopper with details including:

Body-colored bumpers

Body-colored mirrors

Body-colored grille

Chrome tow hooks

Chrome grille inserts

Chrome body-side moldings

Polished 20-inch wheels

Power side steps

Automatic high beam headlights

Interior elements

The modern aesthetic carries into the cabin with advanced tech such as:

Uconnect 4C infotainment system

12-inch touch screen

Electronic trailer brake control

Blind-spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Path detection

ParkSense Front and Rear Park-Assist with Stop

Rain-sensing windshield wipers

Remote tailgate-release

A dual-pane panoramic sunroof adds to the spacious feeling of the cabin. Bucket or bench seating are options for riding comfort.

“Our new Ram Laramie Southwest Edition adds the segment’s best combination of performance, capability, luxury, and technology,” Koval adds.

Price

You can get behind the wheel of the 2020 Ram 1500 Southwest Edition for $45,380 (MSRP). A $1,695 destination fee is also required.

2020 Ram 1500

The 2020 Ram 1500 offers an available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engine. When properly equipped and powered by this well-tuned engine, the 2020 Ram 1500 can tow 12,560 pounds. The available Multifunction Tailgate offers versatile access to the bed, assistance to your workdays, and convenience on your getaways. Six trim levels — Limited, Laramie Longhorn, Rebel, Laramie, Big Horn, and Tradesman — provide ample choice to customize your 2020 Ram 1500.