2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Starts at $30,545

The all-new 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport, expected to arrive at U.S. dealerships in the first quarter of the year, will launch with a starting price of $30,545.

Derived from the midsize, three-row Atlas, the Atlas Cross Sport is a slightly smaller SUV with seating for five. Despite this, it’s substantially larger than Volkswagen’s own Tiguan as well as its closest competitors, the Ford Edge and Honda Passport.

The Cross Sport will be offered with two powertrains: a turbocharged four-cylinder rated at 235 horsepower and a 2.0-liter TSI V6 rated at 276 hp. Both are mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and to an all-wheel-drive system. Fuel economy estimates are not yet available.

Inside, the new SUV offers 40.3 cubic feet of luggage space behind the rear seats, and 78.3 cubic feet with the rear seats folded. Passenger room is expected to be generous, given the Cross Sport’s dimensions compared to its rivals.

The 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport will be offered at eight trim levels: S, SE, SE with Technology, SE with Technology R-Line, SEL, SEL R-Line, SEL Premium, and SEL Premium R-Line. This last, top-of-the-line model starts at $47,995.

Standard features include a telematics system with onboard 4G LTE Wi-Fi, plus a whole suite of safety features including automatic emergency braking, rear cross-traffic alert, and blind spot warning. Upper trims get adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, road sign recognition, and parking assistance.

All models also come with a touch-screen infotainment system bundled with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and with a near-$20,000 price difference between the least and most expensive models, you can expect a fair amount of extra luxury features as you climb up the trim levels.

Additionally, Volkswagen will offer a V6 Towing Package and Panoramic Sunroof Package on the SE models. And while the R-Line models seem the most visually interesting, they won’t be offered until a later date after the Atlas Cross Sport’s official launch.

