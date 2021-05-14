2021 Audi A7 PHEV Named “Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid”
While the Audi A7 has been in production since 2010, it wasn’t until the 2021 model year that this attractive luxury sedan became available as a plug-in hybrid. Not long after its debut, the A7 was awarded a Top Safety Pick+ designation. Now the PHEV is being recognized for its powertrain, having been named the “Best Luxury Plug-In Hybrid” by U.S. News & World Report.
The editors at U.S. News lauded the A7 Plug-In Hybrid for its responsive steering, spacious and premium interior, and safety features. Although it’s currently a small category, the Audi A7 still beat other top luxury competitors like the BMW 3 Series and 7 Series as well as the Volvo S60 and S90. Neither of those brands had any models on the comprehensive U.S. News list of 2021 Best Hybrid and Electric Vehicles.
Achieving a score of 8.8 out of 10 — the highest on the entire list — the Audi A7 PHEV showcased the best quality, value, and efficiency among other winners. Powering the A7 is a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine paired with a 14.1 kWh lithium-ion battery and an electric motor. Combined, the luxury PHEV can get an EPA-estimated 68 MPGe combined, 29 mpg combined, and an all-electric range of 24 miles. Power isn’t sacrificed for fuel economy, either. Horsepower comes in at a staggering 362 hp and a max torque of 369 lb-ft.
Inside, the 2021 A7 PHEV boasts a sleek cabin with 18-way power front seats available in Black, Okapi Brown, and Pearl Beige as well as decorative Fine Grain Ash and Dark Brown Walnut wood inlays. Additional high-end features include an available ambient LED lighting package that lets you choose between 30 colors to perfectly match your mood when driving.
While I certainly can’t afford the Audi A7 Plug-In Hybrid, which starts at $69,200, it certainly is something to be desired if I was in the market for a luxurious and efficient vehicle. It seems like Audi made a good choice in adding a hybrid powertrain to its second-largest sedan.
