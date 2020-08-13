No Comments

2021 Audi E-Tron SUV Drops Price and Increases Range

Audi’s next EV will cost less and drive farther

Photo: Audi

The Audi E-Tron stands as one of the auto industry’s most promising electric vehicles. First introduced in 2019, the E-Tron combined style and electric efficiency in a package that thrilled drivers. Despite its success, critiques of the vehicle all pointed to the need for range improvements. After skipping the 2020 model year altogether, the automaker has announced that the next E-Tron will address this concern. The 2021 Audi E-Tron SUV will reportedly feature a range increase of 18 miles, as well as a significant price drop.

The new range of the 2021 Audi E-Tron

While the 2019 E-Tron was well received, its range of 204 miles on a full battery paled in comparison to the range of EVs from the likes of Tesla. To amend this, Audi began optimizing the vehicle to allow for greater performance. One of these tweaks included the power-saving ability to disengage the front motor when not in use. Audi also allowed the vehicle more overall access to the power of its 95-KWH battery. While allowing a higher power capacity can cause battery damage over the vehicle’s lifespan, Audi has taken their time and fine-tuned the E-Tron to give it the most power possible without compromising battery life.

These changes now give the 2021 Audi E-Tron a range of 222 miles per full battery charge. That’s an impressive increase of 18 miles, and a welcome improvement over the 2019 model.

A price drop

In addition to gaining a greater range, the 2021 E-Tron will also cost less to own. The current model has an MSRP of $74,800, but a new base trim for the 2021 SUV model will cost nearly $9,000 less. The tradeoff, however, is a loss of some features. The base SUV trim will no longer include Audi’s Matrix LED headlights, the wireless charging dock, heated rear seats, or the Bang & Olufsen sound system. Higher E-Tron trim levels are expected to retain these and other features.

The 2021 model year promises to be a big one for Audi’s flagship EV. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more E-Tron updates as they become available.