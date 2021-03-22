No Comments

2021 Buick Envision Adds New Vehicle Intelligence Platform

The 2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

The Buick Envision has been significantly redesigned for 2021, coming with new technology and a more stylish design. One of the most intriguing updates for this second-generation SUV is that it now uses the new Vehicle Intelligence Platform.

What does this platform include?

Photo: Buick

The Vehicle Intelligence Platform, also known as the Global B Digital Vehicle Platform, functions as the digital nervous system for a properly equipped GM model. It connects different technologies using a combination of hardware and software.

The Global B electronic architecture improves upon the Global A architecture by adding over-the-air updates, improving cybersecurity, and increasing the processing rate immensely. Global B also supports advanced technologies like the Super Cruise hands-free driving-assistance feature.

The first vehicle to come with the platform was the 2020 Cadillac CT5. GM has since added it to the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Corvette C8, and now the Buick Envision. Not only is the Envision the first Buick to use Global B, but it’s also the first vehicle built on the E2 platform to have the architecture.

Other new features of the Envision

Photo: Buick

In addition to its new architecture, the 2021 Buick Envision now also has a more athletic appearance with a lower stance, wing-shaped lighting, and premium wheels. The interior has increased versatility, thanks to its new center console featuring a hidden storage compartment and Electronic Precision Shift.

The Envision is the first Buick to offer an available 10.2-inch infotainment system display. This system comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, wireless charging, and Buick-exclusive apps. The standard Buick Driver Confidence Plus package also includes several safety technologies, like Rear Park Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.

The all-new 2021 Buick Envision has a starting price of $32,995 and has now arrived at dealerships.