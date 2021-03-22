2021 Buick Envision Adds New Vehicle Intelligence Platform
The Buick Envision has been significantly redesigned for 2021, coming with new technology and a more stylish design. One of the most intriguing updates for this second-generation SUV is that it now uses the new Vehicle Intelligence Platform.
Check Out the Previous Model: The 2020 Envision
What does this platform include?
The Vehicle Intelligence Platform, also known as the Global B Digital Vehicle Platform, functions as the digital nervous system for a properly equipped GM model. It connects different technologies using a combination of hardware and software.
The Global B electronic architecture improves upon the Global A architecture by adding over-the-air updates, improving cybersecurity, and increasing the processing rate immensely. Global B also supports advanced technologies like the Super Cruise hands-free driving-assistance feature.
The first vehicle to come with the platform was the 2020 Cadillac CT5. GM has since added it to the Cadillac CT4, Cadillac Escalade, Chevrolet Corvette C8, and now the Buick Envision. Not only is the Envision the first Buick to use Global B, but it’s also the first vehicle built on the E2 platform to have the architecture.
Other new features of the Envision
In addition to its new architecture, the 2021 Buick Envision now also has a more athletic appearance with a lower stance, wing-shaped lighting, and premium wheels. The interior has increased versatility, thanks to its new center console featuring a hidden storage compartment and Electronic Precision Shift.
The Envision is the first Buick to offer an available 10.2-inch infotainment system display. This system comes with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities, wireless charging, and Buick-exclusive apps. The standard Buick Driver Confidence Plus package also includes several safety technologies, like Rear Park Assist, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert.
Models Designed for Families: The best Buick SUVs
The all-new 2021 Buick Envision has a starting price of $32,995 and has now arrived at dealerships.
Amanda Drago lives in West Chester, Ohio with her wonderful family, which includes her adorable dog, Coco. Amanda recently graduated from Miami University with degrees in both marketing and creative writing. However, if she was ever forced to change career paths, she imagines that she would train dogs for movies. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, and watching Netflix. She also has a special place in her heart for theatre and purchases tickets to as many shows as she can. See more articles by Amanda.