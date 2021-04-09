No Comments

2021 Buick Envision and Chevy Equinox Named Best Family Cars

The 2021 Buick Envision

Photo: Buick

PARENTS magazine compiled its list of “The Best Family Cars of 2021,” which recognizes the most family-friendly models on the market. The Buick Envision and Chevrolet Equinox made the list, winning the Best Quiet Ride and Best Steering System categories, respectively.

How did PARENTS pick the winners?

Abbie Patterson, a certified passenger-safety technician, looked at the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration safety scores for new models. They also took into consideration the contenders’ safety-restraint systems and seat measurements before choosing 35 semifinalists. PARENTS automotive expert and dad Rob Stumpf took these models out for test drives and helped pick the winners.

Buick Envision

The 2021 Envision

Photo: Buick

According to PARENTS, the 2021 Buick Envision provides the Best Quiet Ride, thanks in part to its acoustic laminated windshield and sound-absorbing insulation. Some models also have mics that better keep unwanted noises at bay. In addition, Patterson notes that you can fit three car seats in the rear row, though a backless booster shouldn’t go in the middle seat.

The SUV’s suspension system creates a smoother drive by adjusting the shock absorbers. Its 2.0-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine also pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission to provide lots of acceleration.

Chevy Equinox

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Chevy Equinox is easy to steer and stay in control of, earning it the Best Steering System title. Its 1.5-liter Turbo four-cylinder engine also provides quick acceleration, according to PARENTS.

On the inside, Patterson recommends placing a backless booster behind the driver or front passenger seat. They also noted that the lower anchors and tethers are easier to find when installing car seats in the Equinox than in other vehicles.

The 2021 Buick Envision and Chevy Equinox have starting prices of $31,800 and $23,800, respectively. They and the other two-row SUVs on the list of “The Best Family Cars of 2021” can accommodate up to five passengers and your gear.