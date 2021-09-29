No Comments

2021 Buick Envision Named One of the Best SUVs Under $40K

The 2021 Envision

Photo: Buick

Consumer Reports compiled a list of the Best SUVs Under $40,000, which recognizes the most high-quality, affordable luxury SUVs and midsize models of 2021. The 2021 Buick Envision made the list for its high-tech and relaxing interior as well as its ride quality.

What features earned the Envision praise?

Photo: Buick

According to Consumer Reports, the 2021 Envision is both quiet and comfortable. Standard QuietTuning technology includes Active Noise Cancellation, triple door seals, a laminated windshield, and an isolated five-link rear suspension to reduce and block undesired sounds.

An eight-way power driver’s seat comes with available heating, ventilation, and massage functions for extra coziness. Plus, an available in-vehicle air ionizer with an air quality indicator ensures the cabin has plenty of fresh air.

Consumer Reports also appreciated the Buick Infotainment System of the Envision. This system features wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with an available 10.2-inch touch screen, Amazon Alexa Built-In, and Navigation system. Other optional technologies consist of a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot and wireless smartphone charging.

Photo: Buick

The Envision’s braking system caught the organization’s eye as well. The SUV is easy to handle and adapts well to different driving situations. It comes with a 2.0-liter Turbo ECOTEC four-cylinder engine, which delivers 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission.

Consumer Reports was dissatisfied with the lower dashboard vents and gear selector switches. It also noted that the front tires have a tendency to chirp when accelerating from a complete stop. However, the second generation of the Envision is still much better overall than the first generation, with a more stylish design among other improvements.

The base 2021 Envision has a starting price of $31,800. You can also upgrade to the Essence trim, which has a starting price of $36,000 for 2021 and accordingly still qualifies for the Best SUVs Under $40,000 list.