2021 Buick Envision Overview

The Buick Envision is all-new for 2021, presenting a fresh exterior look, a redesigned interior, and all sorts of tech upgrades. This premium compact crossover comes in three configurations: Preferred, Essence, and the new luxury Avenir trim.

Performance and efficiency

Every 2021 Buick Envision trim carries a new 2.0-liter inline-four turbo engine that puts out a spirited 228 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. This engine pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission that’s controlled via electronic push buttons on the console. With this powertrain, the Envision gets an EPA-estimated 24 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway. AWD models get 22 mpg and 29 mpg respectively.

Every Envision trim is available with FWD or Intelligent AWD with active twin clutch for extra grip. An independent five-link rear suspension smooths out bumps in the road and makes the Envision more responsive. For an especially premium ride, Continuous Damping Control is available on the top-of-the-line Avenir.

Exterior design

The Envision’s new exterior design incorporates lowered, widened proportions and a sportier, sleeker silhouette. LED headlamps, taillamps and daytime running lights come standard, along with silver roof rails and 18-inch aluminum wheels. A panoramic power moonroof and hands-free power programmable liftgate are offered as options. The luxurious Avenir adds 20-inch pearl nickel-finished wheels, a mesh grille, and tinted chrome trim.

Interior features

The cabin of the new Envision prioritizes convenience and soft-touch comfort. An eight-way power driver’s seat comes standard, with heat, ventilation, and massage settings available. Other standard features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, and push-button start. QuietTuning with Active Noise Cancellation, available dual-zone climate control, and an air ionizer ensure comfort for everyone aboard. You can also fold down the 60/40 split rear seats to fit up to 52.7 cubic feet of cargo.

Safety and infotainment tech

The Envision’s new Buick Infotainment System boasts a redesigned 8-inch touch screen, Bluetooth, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The available 10.2-inch system adds GPS navigation and a variety of helpful apps. Charging-only USB ports for the rear seat come standard, and wireless charging can be added as an option. High-tech options like HD Surround Vision, a Head-Up Display, and a Rear Camera Mirror are available as well.

For comprehensive protection, the Envision comes standard with Buick Driver Confidence Plus. This package includes nine advanced safety features: IntelliBeam automatic high beams, Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Lane Change Alert with Side Blind Zone Alert, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and Front Pedestrian Braking.

