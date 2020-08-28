No Comments

2021 Buick Envision to Cost Less than the 2020 Model

Get ready to pay less for the newest Envision

Photo: Buick

As 2021 gets closer, automakers are continuing to reveal more information on their vehicles for the next model year. At General Motors, the next iteration of Buick’s Envision SUV is shaping up to be a highlight of their 2021 lineup. Despite a number of changes and improvements, it has now been confirmed that the 2021 Buick Envision will actually cost less than the outgoing 2020 model.

The Buick Envision price drop

The 2021 Envision is set to dramatically reinvent the popular SUV as a luxury vehicle with designer interiors and exciting new technology. The Envision is also getting a power upgrade; its new turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine will produce 230 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. One of the biggest changes will be a slight shakeup to the Envision’s trim levels. The base entry-level trim for the vehicle will now be the Preferred option, with the usual Essence and Avenir trims set at higher prices.

This is where the price drop comes into play. After early rumors of a price increase, a report from Cars Direct seems to confirm the opposite. By digging into the fine print of a dealer ordering guide, the price of the new 2021 Buick Envision’s Preferred trim has been revealed to be $32,995. The 2020 Envision Preferred’s MSRP was $34,695, making its successor a full $1,700 cheaper.

The exact reasoning behind this price drop is currently unknown. As of this article’s writing, a full list of specs for the 2021 Envision has yet to be released. According to the Cars Direct report, the remainder of the Envision’s trim levels will not see a price change heading into the new model year.

The 2021 Buick Envision is still on track to go on sale early next year. Stay tuned to The News Wheel for more Envision updates as they become available.