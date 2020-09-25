No Comments

2021 Cadillac XT4 Unveiled for European Market

The diesel-powered subcompact SUV arrives in Europe next month

The long-expected European debut of a brand new diesel-powered Cadillac is finally here. The brand-new 2021 Cadillac XT4 marks the brand’s first entry into the diesel-powered subcompact SUV segment. The new XT4 will hit dealerships in Europe early next month, and in addition to its base 4WD version will also be sold in two special editions: the Launch Edition and the Launch Edition Sport.

A look at the 2021 Cadillac XT4

Predictably, the 2021 XT4’s biggest selling point will be its diesel engine. The SUV will be powered by a European-exclusive 2.0-liter diesel capable of pumping out an impressive 172 horsepower and achieving 281 lb-ft of torque. The engine is mated to a nine-speed automatic transmission, and features both front-wheel drive and a twin-clutch all-wheel-drive system.

The new 2021 XT4 is also expected to launch with a slew of high-tech standard features. These include 18-inch alloy wheels, heated seats and steering wheel, powerful LED lights, a new controller for the XT4’s infotainment system, a hands-free power tailgate, and more. The Launch Edition will include even more features, including driver-assist technology like automatic parking assist, the surround-vision camera, and a high-definition rear camera mirror.

In addition to its diesel-powered debut version, a gas-powered 2021 XT4 is also set to release in Europe. This second powertrain option will include a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine capable of 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. The engine, which also features standard nine-speed automatic transmission and the AWD system, will be available at a later date. Both this and the diesel engine meet Europe’s strict 6d emission standards.

Cadillac was first seen testing an early diesel-powered XT4 prototype in Europe back in early 2019. Its launch could open up a potential new segment for future diesel Cadillacs.

The three-edition diesel variant of the 2021 Cadillac XT4 is set to hit select European markets on October 10.