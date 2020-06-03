No Comments

2021 Ford F-150 Digital Reveal Set for June 25

Photo: Ford

Got anything going on June 25? Of course you don’t. Hard telling at this point what will even happen tomorrow, let alone three weeks from now. But Ford’s got plans. Specifically, plans to yank the cover off the 2021 Ford F-150 for a digital reveal on June 25, ushering in the 14th generation of the Built Ford Tough icon.

Ford has announced that 8 p.m. EDT on June 25 is the time at which the all-new F-150 will make its much-anticipated digital debut. The automaker will be releasing details and links for the live launch closer to the date so that you can watch along from the comfort of your home while you’re practicing social distancing.

That means that we’ve now only got a little over two weeks between ow and the digital reveal to speculate about what Ford has planned for its 2021 F-150. We know that the next-generation Ford F-150 will see the launch of the F-150 hybrid, which was expected to have debuted at the Detroit Auto Show had it taken place this month. B it could also usher in the new fully electric F-150? Will it get a new tailgate with more functionality? Will it get next-generation SYNC with a 15.5-inch touch screen? Standard Ford Co-Pilot360 safety technology? An integrated coffeemaker? Well, we’re just gonna have to wait a little bit longer to find out.

Ford gearing up for a busy June?

We’re still waiting for the 2021 Ford Bronco to peek out from under its camo

Photo: Ford

Though the 2021 F-150’s debut date is the only big event Ford has on the calendar at the moment, it could be an eventful three-week stretch. Ford still needs to debut its all-new Bronco and smaller Bronco Sport after they were bumped from respective debuts in March and April. With spring still being the operative deadline, there’s at least a decent chance that either or both could pop up before the F-150.

Watch this space for links to the 2021 Ford F-150 digital reveal when they become available. And get excited, y’all.