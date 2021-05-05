No Comments

Ford F-150, Ranger Scoop KBB 5-Year Cost to Own Awards

Another award for the 2021 Ford F-150? I am shooketh

The best value in truckland? Who else but Ford? The one-two punch of the 2021 Ford Ranger and all-new Ford F-150 swept the pickup truck categories in Kelley Blue Book’s 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.

KBB’s annual awards take into account all manner of costs that drivers incur over the first five years of new vehicle ownership. That includes depreciation, which KBB says is critical for most buyers in the shopping process. Other factors include anticipated fuel costs, insurance, and maintenance and repairs.

F-150 does it again with yet another big win

According to Allyson Harwood, KBB predicts a 5-Year Cost to Own of $48,456 for the all-new 2021 Ford F-150. That sits at $4,274 under the average for the segment — yet another perk to add to a growing list that includes best-in-class capability, cutting-edge technologies, and some super-duper cozy seats. The new F-150 starts at $28,940 MSRP.

While KBB doesn’t break down how it gets those figures, it’s a safe bet that SYNC 4 and over-the-air updates play a key role. The all-new 2021 Ford F-150 is the first truck in its class to offer drivers the ability to update software via internet connections. Ford expects this should help cut down on maintenance costs over time.

Another likely factor is the new 3.5-liter PowerBoost Full Hybrid V6. Ford’s class-exclusive hybrid option is proving a popular choice thanks to its standard Pro Power Onboard generator and impressive towing capabilities. It’s also an efficient option with an EPA-estimated maximum range of 750 miles as well as best-in-class combined fuel economy.

The 2021 Ford Ranger topped the midsize pickup segment with the lowest 5-Year Cost to Own, clocking in at an estimated $40,532 over a half-decade. This puts the Ranger $2,308 below the average for its class.

