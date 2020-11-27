No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Coming to Canada Next Spring

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 starts at C$65,500 in Canada

Photo: Ford

Don’t sweat, Canadians: Ford Motor Company is fixing to give you a much-needed injection of Mach 1 goodness in 2021. Ford opened up the order banks for the new 2021 Mustang Mach 1 back in October, revealing that the high-performance pony will start at C$65,500 when it arrives next spring.

Ford is promising that the 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will be the most track-ready, 5.0-liter V8-powered coupe in brand history. Replacing the popular Mustang Bullitt, the Mustang Mach 1 offers 480 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. Paired with the Tremec 3160 six-speed manual transmission from the Shelby GT350 (or the available 10-speed SelectShift automatic if you’re a millennial or whatever), the Mach 1 just feels so, so, so very Mustang.

Where the Mustang Mach 1 really shines is in its handling, generating 150 percent more downforce than a Mustang GT with the Performance Pack Level 1 when equipped with the Handling Package. That package adds gotta-have-it upgrades like a larger front aero splitter, a Gurney flap rear spoiler, Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, and unique chassis tuning. Grippy, smooth, and strong — like a cup of coffee in a suction cup.

Ford hasn’t yet tipped its hand as far as how many examples of the Mustang Mach 1 it’ll produce. But Canadians (like Europeans) can expect to get their fair share — or at least as fair as it gets with these sorts of things. Ford hasn’t officially outlined pricing for the rest of its 2021 Mustang lineup, either, but you can expect updates on that front sometime before the end of the year.

