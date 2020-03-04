No Comments

Ford Looks at Customers’ Favorite Mustang Mach-E Colors

Rapid Red has proven a popular color choice for the Mustang Mach-E

Photo: Ford Motor Company

Reservations for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E are well underway, and Ford is taking a look at some of the early trends it’s noticed among folks who have slapped down $500 for the new electric SUV.

“Since revealing the Mustang Mach-E last November, we have seen a high level of interest from customers around the world. We designed the Mustang Mach-E with the aim to deliver an electric, guilt-free, performance SUV while providing peace of mind through our strong dealership network. Our strategy is working,” said Mark Kaufman, Ford’s global director of Electric Vehicle Marketing & Distribution. “With reservations from coast to coast in the U.S., we look forward to growing our reservations and delivering this SUV in late 2020.”

The extended-range, rear-wheel-drive Mustang Mach-E has played particularly well with drivers in the West and Southwest, with Ford noting that it’s seen notable numbers coming from Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, and Washington. Up in New England, drivers preparing for coming nor’easters are opting more for the all-wheel-drive version, going as high as 90 percent of all reservations in states like Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire.

Mustang Mach-E looks good in red, silver, and blue

Photo: Ford

Like it was way back in December, about 30 percent of reservations go toward the bonkers 459-horsepower Mustang Mach-E GT. Also consistent with December: The First Edition is still totally sold out.

Ford also gave us a little bit more insight into the popular color choices. Though it was the third-most popular color, Rapid Red is the most-reserved option in states like Florida, Texas, Michigan, Ohio, and Minnesota, meaning it’d stand a pretty good chance of winning out if it was an electoral college vote. In Louisiana and Tennessee, Carbonized Gray are the faves while Infinite Blue Metallic is tops in Pennsylvania, California, and Nevada.

More than 80 percent of the 2021MY run of 50,000 is spoken for, so there’s likely to be a waiting list by the time the first examples hit the streets toward the end of the year. Want a Mach-E? Better get on it if you’re ‘bout it.

Paint with all the colors of the Mustang Mach-E

