Ford Reveals Range Figures for Mustang Mach-E GT, GT Performance Edition

Track-ready Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition has impressive long-range chops

Photo: Ford

Ford has revealed the EPA-estimated ranges for the upcoming Mustang Mach-E GT and Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition. The highest-powered versions of the all-new EV will still return more than respectable mileage despite crazy quickness and power. In fact, both offer even better range than originally anticipated.

Last December, Ford announced final estimated performance figures for the Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition, confirming the whopper 3.5-second 0-60 time for the latter. At that time, Ford tapped the GT to return 250 miles on a full charge and the GT Performance Edition for 235 miles.

Each gets an upgrade after passing the EPA’s certification and range labeling processes. According to the EPA, the Mustang Mach-E GT will return 270 miles on a full charge while the GT Performance Edition returns 260 miles.

For context, the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition — which puts out 480 horsepower and 634 lb-ft of torque — offers just 35 miles less range than the California Route 1. It’ll also offer nearly 50 miles more max range than the base Mustang Mach-E Select with the standard-range battery and all-wheel drive — but it’ll be about 1.7 seconds quicker to hit 0-60 mph.

High-powered GT, GT Performance Edition launch this fall

The 480-horsepower Ford Mustang Mach-E GT gets 270 miles of range on a full charge

Photo: Ford

Of course, the main draw with the GT and GT Performance Edition isn’t the range — though it’s a nice perk.

“With Pirelli summer tires and MagneRide damping system, Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition drivers get the performance thrills of 0-60 mph in 3.5 seconds while being able to travel further with the final EPA-estimated range of 260 miles,” said Darren Palmer, global director, battery electric vehicles, Ford Motor Company. “More than half of our orders for the Mustang Mach-E GT have been for the Performance Edition, and I’m particularly pleased that we have had orders from every state across the U.S.”

Preorders for the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT and GT Performance Edition are open now with the former starting at $59,990 and the latter starting at $64,900. Both are eligible for up to $7,500 in federal tax credits. Ford says deliveries for both will kick off in the fall.

