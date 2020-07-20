No Comments

Ford Spotlights Mustang Mach-E’s B&O Sound System

Photo: Ford

The all-new 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E shouldn’t be too far off from hitting dealerships, and there will be quite a lot for interested parties to experience up close when it arrives. One of the details not getting as much attention is the Mach-E’s 10-speaker B&O Sound System, which comes standard on the Premium and GT trims. But Ford says that it makes the premium audio system a focal point whenever you get behind the wheel both in the way it sounds and the way it looks.

Audio quality aside, the B&O Sound System offered in the Mustang Mach-E is one of the more prominent features on the dash, covering one third of the space. Dashboard-mounted tweeters are covered by a Heathered Grey textile, which Ford says gives the sound system an aesthetic similar to B&O’s home audio systems.

The central placement of the tweeters also creates exceptional sound quality that capitalizes off the near-silent electric ride of the Mach-E. Ford engineers placed the speakers throughout the cabin in a way that capitalizes off the environment and delivers a more immersive listening experience.

The Mustang Mach-E’s B&O Sound System features prominently in the dash

Photo: Ford

The layout of the 10-speaker B&O Sound System is the result of Ford’s human-centric design approach and its understanding of how much time folks spend behind the wheel listening to music. Ford cites a study that says the average person spends four years of their life in a car, making an immersive audio experience all the more important.

“Listening to music can positively impact mood,” said Harman Senior Manager of Acoustics for Ford Brandon Wheeler. “A premium sound system can not only increase the enjoyment of the vehicle, but studies show it can even help drivers to focus, particularly on long monotonous roads.”

Tech-wise, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E is one of the most advanced vehicles in the Ford lineup. It is the first to offer over-the-air update capabilities as well as next-generation Ford SYNC technology and Active Drive Assist hands-free technology. The Mustang Mach-E Select, Premium, and California Route 1 are available to pre-order now, and the Mustang Mach-E GT can be reserved ahead of its summer 2021 launch.

