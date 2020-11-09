No Comments

2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Production Underway

Photo: Ford

A new era has begun for Ford Motor Company. This past Thursday, the 117-year-old automaker kicked off production on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, the first all-electric SUV in Ford history. The Mustang Mach-E should begin arriving at Ford dealerships across the country before the end of the year.

Ford produces its 2021 Mustang Mach-E at the Cuautitlán Stamping and Assembly Plant, which has been open since 1964. In order to prep for the arrival of the Mustang Mach-E, the plant took a year to revamp the facilities and train the approximately 1,000 employees for the task ahead. The Mustang Mach-E joins a list of past products including the Contour, Fiesta, Mustang, and Mystique.

“Mexico is the perfect country to lead this transformation,” said Ford of Mexico CEO Héctor Pérez. “Thanks to the capacity and experience that Mexicans have shown in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of the brand’s products, we have been selected to revolutionize Ford’s history with the first electric SUV of the brand — just as we revolutionized the automotive industry in the country 95 years ago, and 56 years after celebrating the inauguration of our Cuautitlán plant.”

Pérez was one of the key figures on hand last week to celebrate the launch of production on the 2021 Mustang Mach-E as well as the plant’s 56th anniversary. Also in attendance were Governor of the State of Mexico Alfredo del Mazo, Ford of Mexico Director of Manufacturing Enrique Araiza, and Ford of Mexico Director of Product Development Marcos Pérez.

Mustang Mach-E deliveries in America kick off by year’s end

Photo: Ford

Ford is set to launch the Mustang Mach-E later this year. Cnet Roadshow reported on Monday that the Mustang Mach-E may come up short of its projected 300-mile maximum EPA-estimated range. A spokesperson suggested otherwise, saying that Ford “will have more to share later this month.”

