2021 Ford Ranger XL Picks Up STX Special Edition Package

2021 Ford Ranger SXT Special Edition Package costs an extra $995 MSRP

Photo: Ford

Truck lovers might already be looking ahead to the next-gen Ranger and the potential for a Ranger Raptor, but there’s plenty left in the tank for the still-new Ranger. In addition to a new, badass Tremor Off-Road Package, Ford is adding a stylish new STX Special Edition Package as an option for the 2021 Ranger XL.

Ford Ranger Marketing Manager Chad Callander says that the new STX Special Edition Package finds a sweet spot for value, technology, and style. Judging by the pictures up top and below and the sweet sub-$1,000 price point, it’s fair to say he’s bang on with that assessment.

The 2021 Ford Ranger XL STX Special Edition Package upgrades the truck with gotta-have-it features like SYNC 3 with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a large 8-inch touch-screen display, Ford AppLink, and dual-zone climate control, which is almost worth the $995 MSRP in itself. But on top of that, you also get package-exclusive 18-inch black-painted wheels with machined-finished edges. Are they sharp-looking? Oh, they look sharp all right.

Ford is offering the STX Special Edition on the 2021 Ranger XL SuperCab and SuperCrew in both 4×2 and 4×4 configurations. Better yet, you can bundle it with the FX2 or FX4 Off-Road Package, which includes off-road-ready accessories like an electronic-locking rear differential and an off-road suspension. That means you can take your 2021 Ford Ranger XL off the beaten path and look mighty fine doing it.

Ford Ranger shoppers love adding packages

Big ol’ screen? The STX SE Package gets you that!

Photo: Ford

With the addition of the STX Special Edition Package, the 2021 Ford Ranger offers even more options to customize your truck. Ford recently announced the Tremor Off-Road Package, which makes the 2021 Ranger the most off-road-capable yet, as well as three Ford Performance Parts Packages that ramp up output. Ford also offers its Ranger with the STX Appearance Package, Black Package, Chrome Appearance Package, and Sport Appearance Package.

The range of package options is clearly working in Ford’s favor. Around 75 percent of all customers who have purchased or leased a Ranger truck this year have opted for some kind of appearance package. Because truuuuuuucks!

