2021 Genesis G80 Overview

The Genesis G80 is the premium brand’s core model, and it’s been completely redesigned for 2021. The new version of this midsize luxury sedan presents improved performance, a design carefully balanced between sportiness and sophistication, and an array of cutting-edge technologies and interior amenities.

Performance and efficiency

The 2021 Genesis G80 can be equipped with two different powertrains. The first one is a 2.5-liter turbo inline-four that puts out 300 horsepower and 311 lb-ft of torque. Paired with rear-wheel drive, this engine gets 23 mpg in the city and 32 mpg on the highway. All-wheel-drive models get 22 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. The second powertrain option is a 3.5-liter turbo V6 that delivers 375 horsepower and 391 lb-ft of torque. With RWD, it yields 19 mpg in the city and 27 mpg on the highway. AWD models achieve 1 mpg less in both settings.

Both G80 engine options come paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission that incorporates steering-wheel paddle shifters and a console-mounted electronic shift dial. The G80 also offers an available Electronically Controlled Suspension with Road Preview. This system gets road-condition reports from a front camera, adjusting to ease bumps and improve the car’s overall ride.

Exterior design

The G80 enhances its sculpted, forward-thrusting fastback look with a variety of Genesis signature design elements. The front features the brand’s trademark diamond-patterned, pentagon-shaped grille and twin quad lamp LED lighting. Just under the beltline on either side, a strikingly curved line sweeps from front to back. In the back, you’ll find a standard hands-free power trunk lid. The G80 rides on standard 18-inch alloy wheels, with 19-inch and 20-inch variants available as well.

Interior features

The interior of the G80 goes all-out with a more spacious layout and high-quality materials like wood, leather, soft fabric, and metal. Heated, power-adjustable front seats come standard along with synthetic leather trim. Ventilated seats and quilted Nappa leather trim are available. For additional comfort, the G80 can be equipped with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone automatic climate control, and power soft-close doors.

Safety and infotainment tech

The G80 comes standard with a generous range of infotainment technologies. These include Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Genesis Connected Services, and available built-in navigation. Key interfaces include a 14.5-inch touch screen, a 12.3-inch 3D driver display, and touch controls on the console.

The G80’s package of standard safety measures includes Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist and Lane Keeping Assist. You can also add options like a surround-view camera system, AI-enabled Smart Cruise Control, and Remote Smart Parking Assist.

For more details and developments on the 2021 G80 and other key Genesis models, follow our brand coverage here at The News Wheel.