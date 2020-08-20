No Comments

2021 Genesis GV80 and G80 Delayed until Fall

Photo: Genesis

The 2021 Genesis GV80 and its sedan counterpart, the G80, will arrive on U.S. shores in the fall. They had initially been intended to make their appearance this summer, but once more, we have COVID-19 to thank for disrupting everyone’s plans.

Both vehicles were revealed in full earlier this year. The G80, an all-new model for 2021, was unveiled in March, with pricing details announced later on.

The GV80 was shown off even earlier, grabbing lots of attention in a Super Bowl commercial featuring Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. Notably, it’s the brand’s first entry in the premium SUV category, making it one of the most important Genesis vehicles yet.

Genesis is still a young brand, having launched its first model, the G90, in December 2015. Since then, it had introduced three additional models, all of which have now been entirely redesigned, receiving great industry praise in the process.

The all-new G80 and GV80 are likely the most highly-anticipated vehicles Genesis will have launched, with the brand reporting over 14,500 reservations. And while they’re already on sale in their home Korean market and in Europe, it’s a bummer to have to wait even longer before getting one in the U.S.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 will start at under $50,000 but can be optioned to above $70,000, making it more affordable than its BMW and Mercedes-Benz rivals. The G80 will be priced very similarly. For shoppers seeking a luxury car or SUV with lots of premium features at a bargain price, Genesis is proving to be a very appealing brand.