2021 GMC Yukon AT4 Adds New Premium Plus Package

The 2021 GMC Yukon AT4

Photo: GMC

The GMC Yukon was completely redesigned for the 2021 model year, offering a more spacious interior, new powertrain options, and the new AT4 trim. This rugged Yukon AT4 has the capabilities you need for adventures on and off the road, and it’s available with the new Premium Plus Package to make these adventures more convenient than ever.

The Premium Plus Package offers a wide variety of features for the 2021 Yukon AT4, including the power-retractable assist steps with perimeter lighting and the panoramic power sunroof. In addition, the sizeable package includes four smaller packages that make rides smooth and entertain your family on long road trips

Max Trailering Package

The Max Trailering Package consists of an extra capacity cooling system and the ProGrade Trailering System. Thanks to this system, you can more easily maneuver with your trailer, using Hitch Guidance with Hitch View, an in-vehicle Trailering App, Trailer Side Blind Zone Alert, and the trailer brake controller.

Premium Capability Package with Active Response 4WD

Included in this package are an electronic limited-slip differential and the Air Ride Adaptive suspension. These features work together to keep the Yukon AT4 stable on rough terrains and keep you in control on the drive.

Rear Media and Nav Package

This package contains the 10.2-inch GMC Premium Infotainment System with Navigation, which keeps you connected on the go with Bluetooth streaming audio as well as wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also features the Rear Seat Media System that adds two 12.6-inch LCD HD rear screens to the front seatbacks so your children can watch their favorite moves on the go.

Technology Package

You can stay better informed and aware of your surroundings with the Technology Package. HD Surround Vision shows you a view of the area around the SUV, while Rear Pedestrian Alert warns you when pedestrians are behind the SUV, making it easier to reverse out of a parking spot. Plus, the Head-Up Display provides relevant information directly in your line of sight.

The Premium Plus Package costs $9,145 for the 2021 GMC Yukon AT4. With so many technologies and practical components included, it makes the SUV an even more exciting new model.