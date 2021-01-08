No Comments

2021 Jeep Gladiator Earns Repeat Truck of the Year Title

The eighth annual awards from DoubleClutch.ca Magazine deliver a repeat win for the rugged Jeep Gladiator. Specifically, it’s the 2021 Mojave trim that impressed the online media outlet’s staff to take home the coveted 2020 Truck of the Year title.

“The Jeep Gladiator is just plain cool; it’s quite literally a Wrangler with a longer wheelbase and a truck bed. It has quickly become a cult classic after only being on the market for a short period of time,” said the staff of DoubleClutch.ca.

According to Adi Desai, editor-in-chief of DoubleClutch.ca, the annual award winners are decided after a comprehensive evaluation of the vehicle, focusing on categories such as efficiency, NVH, powertrain, features, value, and practicality. In all, 220 vehicles were tested and the seven editors that comprised the voting panel used approximately 50 factors to rank their selections.

“The Gladiator Mojave was one of the most significant new trucks this year and ended up being the unanimous heartthrob throughout the editorial team,” Desai said.

The 2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave boasts the brand’s Desert Rated badge, a new distinction from the off-road experts. Billed as the most capable midsize truck ever to exist, the Jeep Gladiator has plenty of power and rugged appeal and excels in dry terrains covered in gravel, loose dirt, and sand. The Mojave trim takes that capability to the next level with features including high-performance FOX 2.5-inch internal bypass shocks with reservoirs, 33-inch tires, a rear locking differential, and FOX front hydraulic jounce bumpers.

Just like the rest of the Gladiator trim lineup, the Mojave offers a 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 with ESS. When properly equipped, the Mojave can tow a maximum of 4,500 pounds. The standard 3.6-liter V6 pairs with a six-speed manual transmission to generate 285 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. The Mojave earns EPA-estimated ratings of 16 mpg in the city, 23 mpg on the highway, and a 19 mpg combined rating.