2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe Earns Tech Award

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe

Photo: FCA

The Jeep Wrangler has no shortage of fans and accolades thanks to its unparalleled off-road capability, unique design, fun-to-drive aesthetic, and rugged ability. Its most recent accolade, though, recognizes its advanced eco-friendly technology. AutoTech Breakthrough awarded the 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid with its distinction of Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year.

“The Jeep Wrangler 4xe reaches a new audience by creatively mixing advanced propulsion with a staple in the off-road world,” said Bryan Vaughn, President of AutoTech Breakthrough Awards. “It is this combination of technology without sacrificing the core capabilities of the Wrangler that has earned the vehicle our Hybrid Technology Solution of the Year award.”

Power

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe plug-in hybrid features a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors. It also utilizes a high-voltage battery pack and TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission to create a powertrain that generates 375 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque.

Efficiency

The Wrangler 4xe’s powertrain also allows for up to 25 miles of pure electric range, a substantial rating that can fulfill all or most of your daily commute. In total, it achieves a full driving range of nearly 400 miles. The 2021 Wrangler 4xe also earns an EPA-estimated rating of 50 MPGe. Drivers can shift between several driving modes to customize, maximize, and conserve power — E Selec, Hybrid, eSave.

Ready for adventure

Since it is a Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler 4xe delivers responsive performance, jumping to 60 miles per hour in approximately 6.0 seconds. Just like all Wranglers, the 2021 Wrangler 4xe has Trail Rated status. It features adventure-ready components including a full-time 4×4 two-speed transfer case, 30 inches water fording capability, solid front and rear axles, and a fully articulating suspension. When shifted into 4Lo, drivers can draw upon electric power to fuel their journey on or off-road.