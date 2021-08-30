No Comments

2021 Jeep Wrangler Gains New Tuscadero Color

The 2021 Wrangler in Tuscadero

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler is offering the Tuscadero exterior paint color as an option for the first time. Straight from the factory, this new, limited edition color gives the midsize SUV a bolder look.

Additional Jeeps to Consider: A look at the 2021 lineup

Everything to know about the Tuscadero color

Earlier this year, Jeep introduced the new Gecko Green exterior paint color for the 2021 Wrangler, which you can only order through the end of August. Since Gecko Green will no longer be available come September, Jeep is adding the Tuscadero color as a new choice.

Tuscadero is a deep chromatic magenta and joins the Wrangler’s already extensive lineup of colors. Notable options are Bright White, Billet Silver Metallic, Firecracker Red, Sarge Green, and Hellayella. You can select the new color for every Wrangler model, including the 4xe and Rubicon trims.

“With the Jeep brand celebrating its 80th anniversary, it’s the perfect time to launch a confident and custom color on the most iconic Jeep vehicle – both of which are designed to break the mold and stand out on the road and trails,” said Jim Morrison, Vice President, Jeep Brand North America.

Other changes to the Wrangler

The 2021 Wrangler with the Xtreme Recon Package

Photo: FCA

The Wrangler also gained a number of additional options for the 2021 model year. You can now add the Xtreme Recon Package, which consists of 35-inch BF Goodrich KO2 all-terrain tires, 17-inch beadlock capable wheels, and a 1.5-inch factory suspension lift.

In addition, Jeep Performance Parts and Mopar offer the new Sunrider Flip Top for Hardtop to provide an open-air driving experience. They also offer a Gorilla Glass replacement windshield, the doors-off mirror kit, the JPP tube door mirror kit, and more new accessories.

Check Out More of Its Features: An overview of the 2021 Wrangler

You can order a 2021 Jeep Wrangler in Tuscadero between now and the end of November. The color has a starting price of $395.