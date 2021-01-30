No Comments

2021 Mitsubishi Mirage Overview

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Mirage has received a significant redesign for the 2021 model year. This compact hatchback has gained new safety and connectivity technologies as well as enhanced styling.

Performance

The 2021 Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Mirage comes with the 1.2-liter MIVEC DOHC engine, which gets 36 mpg in the city and 43 mpg on the highway. The Mirage is accordingly the most efficient gasoline-powered non-hybrid car in the country. With its solid turning radius and small size, the hatchback can maneuver on a cramped street and fit into a tight parking spot.

The hatchback’s Active Stability Control system also works with Anti-Lock Braking to provide traction in different conditions. And, Hill Start Assist keeps the car stable as it drives up a steep incline.

Exterior

The 2021 Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The revised exterior of the 2021 Mirage now has a sportier front bumper and an updated Dynamic Shield grille design. The rear bumper is also wider, and L-shaped horizontal LED combination taillamps are standard.

Plus, you can now select the available Carbonite Edition, which revises the front grille as well as adds a b-pillar decal. This package also gives the exterior a few contrasting red accents and surfaces with a carbon pattern.

Interior

The interior of the 2021 Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Mirage has room for five passengers and has 17.1 cubic feet of trunk space for your groceries and shopping bags. If you need to bring larger items on the ride, you can fold down the rear seats to utilize 47 cubic feet of cargo space.

A four-way adjustable passenger seat and six-way adjustable driver seat come standard. And, the hatchback features automatic climate control and available heated front seats to keep the interior at a comfortable temperature.

Technology

The infotainment system of the 2021 Mirage

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Each trim of the 2021 Mirage now has the 7-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility. Through this system, you can make hands-free phone calls and access different smartphone apps. You can control your music as well using standard Bluetooth wireless technology.

The hatchback also now has Forward Collision Mitigation with Pedestrian Detection as a standard safety technology. In addition, you can opt for the Automatic High Beam system and Lane Departure Warning on the SE trim level for added protection on the road.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage has a starting price of $14,295 and is available at four trim levels.