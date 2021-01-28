2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Gains New Trim Level
The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has received a number of updates for the 2021 model year. The most notable changes to the 2021 Outlander Sport are the addition of the new Limited Edition trim and the revision of the Black Edition trim.
The Limited Edition trim
The LE trim sits above the ES trim and adds more stylish design elements to the Outlander Sport. On the exterior, the LE trim features 18-inch black-painted alloy wheels, black outside mirrors, and a black grille. The interior has red accent stitching on the seats, steering wheel, shifter, and parking brake lever.
In addition to having many of the same amenities as the ES trim, the LE trim also has extra conveniences, like heated front seats and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. And, it has the 8-inch Smartphone-link Display Audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The Black Edition trim
The BE trim builds upon the LE trim and comes with more technologies and exterior features than it did on the previous generation of the Outlander Sport. It now has Automatic High Beam headlights, Lane Departure Warning, and Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection. These driver-assistance features were not even optional for the 2020 Outlander Sport BE.
The trim also now has black door handles, outside mirrors, and 18-inch wheels with a red accent. Black Edition badging, side body graphics, and a large rear body spoiler are included as well. Plus, Mitsubishi has revised the trim’s front and rear air dams and given them a gloss black paint color with red accents.
The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE has an MSRP of $23,995, while the BE trim has an MSRP of $25,195. The models will hit the market in February.
