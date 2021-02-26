No Comments

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Overview

The 2021 Outlander Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport has a greater focus on safety and style for the 2021 model year. This small SUV now has increased availability of safety features and offers a new Limited Edition trim, while still carrying over most of the features from the previous model year.

Performance

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The 2021 Outlander Sport comes standard with the 2.0-liter MIVEC DOHC four-cylinder engine that produces 148 horsepower and 145 lb-ft of torque, while also getting 24 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway. Only the GT AWC trim features the 2.4-liter MIVEC DOHC four-cylinder, which delivers 168 horsepower and 167 lb-ft of torque.

You can choose either front-wheel drive or Super All-Wheel Control all-wheel drive for the SUV. The latter system monitors the road and sends power to the wheels with the most traction to keep the SUV stable in different conditions.

Exterior

The BE trim

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Outlander Sport has an athletic exterior that’s available in eight colors, including Diamond White Pearl and Sunshine Orange Metallic. LED low and high beam headlights are now standard on each trim level.

The new LE trim adds black 18-inch alloy wheels, a black grille, and black outside mirrors to the SUV. On the revised BE trim, the SUV now includes black 18-inch wheels with red accents, gloss black front and rear air dams with red accents, and a sizeable rear body spoiler.

Interior

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The interior of the Outlander Sport has five seats and up to 49.5 cubic feet of cargo volume. You can move the six-way adjustable driver’s seat, four-way adjustable passenger seat, and 60/40-split rear seat to fit your family and gear.

The LE trim also incorporates red accent stitching onto the seats, steering wheel, shifter, and parking brake lever. This trim and up have heated front seats as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

Technology

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Outlander Sport offers the available 8.0-inch Smartphone Link Display Audio system, which has Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. You can also control your music with Bluetooth wireless technology and charge your devices with four USB ports.

Automatic High Beam, Forward Collision Mitigation with pedestrian detection, and Lane Departure Warning are standard safety systems for the first time. To have increased awareness on the road, upper trim levels include Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Change Assist as well.

The 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport is on sale now with a starting price of $20,995.