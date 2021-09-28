No Comments

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Won SUV of the Year in Russia

The 2021 Outlander PHEV

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi is celebrating its 30th anniversary in Russia this year, and the celebration just got more exciting for the automaker. Its 2021 Outlander and 2020 Pajero Sport won two SUV of the Year 2021 awards in Russia.

2021 Mitsubishi Outlander

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

The Outlander took home its award in the midsize crossover category. The general public voted the SUV as the winner this year. Mitsubishi did not offer the gas-powered Outlander in the U.S. for the 2021 model year but rather skipped straight to the 2022 model year. As a result, the only 2021 Outlander available to purchase was one with the PHEV system.

The Outlander PHEV delivers up to 74 MPGe and has a zero-emission EV Mode along with two other driving modes to optimize performance. It can seat up to five passengers and hold 30.4 cubic feet of cargo space. With the back row folded down, this space expands to 66.6 cubic feet. Inside, the model also has an 8-inch infotainment system with smartphone compatibility and HD Radio.

2020 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport

The 2020 Pajero Sport

Photo: Mitsubishi Motors

A jury of automotive experts chose the Pajero Sport as the top midsize SUV. And in Russia’s Car of the Year 2021 awards, it also won the title of Best New Product of the Year, after about one million people in the general public cast their votes for winners in different categories.

Mitsubishi does not currently offer the Pajero Sport in the U.S. It was significantly redesigned in 2019, gaining chrome detailing and an improved Dynamic Shield front view design concept. It gets its power from a 2.4-liter MIVEC turbo-diesel engine paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Pajero Sport and Outlander each also offer all-wheel-control systems that make for smoother drives and gave them a leg up over competitors in the SUV of the Year 2021 awards in Russia.