2021 Model-Year Jeep Owners Gain Access to onX Offroad App

A Jeep showing off the onX Offroad logo

Photo: Lance Hanson/Jeep brand

Jeep is collaborating with onX Offroad to provide drivers with six months of Elite access to the onX Offroad App. To qualify for Elite access, all you need to do is be the owner of a 2021 model-year Jeep.

What does the onX Offroad App include?

The onX Offroad App

Photo: Lance Hanson/Jeep brand

Jim Morrison, vice president, Jeep brand North America, Stellantis, said, “Together, the Jeep brand and onX Offroad now make it easier and more accessible for our customers, whether they are expert Jeep vehicle enthusiasts or new Jeep 4×4 owners ready for their first off-road experience, to go out onto the trails.”

The onX Offroad App uses GPS mapping technology to provide navigation assistance on 550,000 miles of trails. For iOS only, you can switch between a satellite map and a topographic map that gives a better idea of your elevation. In addition, if you’re going off-roading in an area without phone service, you can still look to offline maps to find your way around.

Before hitting the road, the app’s trip-planning features give access to trail descriptions as well as the difficulty level, duration, width restrictions, and pictures of each trail. It will also show which trails are closed and which are open so you don’t waste time driving to an area you can’t drive on. The app can also direct you to 500,000 recreation points, including scenic overlooks, campsites, parking areas, and non-ethanol fuel stations.

If you’re meeting friends at a spot or simply want to let a loved one know where you are, you can share customized Tracks and Waypoints with them. These also make it easier for you to retrace your path and get back to your campground.

If you own a 2021 model-year Jeep, you can create an Offroad account on your computer, phone, or tablet to begin your six-month trial of onX Offroad Elite. At the end of your trial, you can then pay $29.99 for Premium access or $99.99 for Elite access annually.