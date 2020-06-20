No Comments

Ford Mustang Mach-E Offers Intelligent Range Feature

The 2021 Mustang Mach-E offers a new Intelligent Range feature that notifies drivers about changes

Photo: Ford

One of the impediments to wider adoption of electric vehicles is range anxiety — the fear of being stranded with a dead battery and no way to recharge. Ford is looking to cut down on that fear with the 2021 Mustang Mach-E, which will boast a new Intelligent Range feature aimed at getting the most mileage possible.

More Electric Fords: New Cobra Jet 1400 prototype teases an all-electric Mustang fastback to come

Intelligent Range will give drivers the most accurate assessment of how many miles they have left before the Mustang Mach-E runs out of energy. To do this, the feature will leverage data from precious drives as well as weather, taking temperature and other real-world factors into account. If something changes the estimated range, a notification pops up in the information display outlining the impact and cause.

“Electric vehicle customers need to be able to trust their range estimates,” said Darren Palmer, Ford global director, battery electric vehicles. “People want to be confident they’re going to make it where they need to go, whether they’re on a road trip or coming home from work. Our new Intelligent Range feature helps ensure Mustang Mach-E owners around the globe know where they stand ahead of time, freeing them up to enjoy the ride.”

Photo: Ford

Intelligent Range is one of the features that Ford will continue to improve via over-the-air updates, which is a standard feature for the 2021 Mustang Mach-E. Ford says that a future update will allow the technology to create accurate estimates based on additional factors like real-time traffic, slope, and elevation.

Ford estimates that the 2021 Mach-E will offer a maximum range of over 300 miles depending on configuration.

Ford Roadside Assistance to offer free towing

For cases where a Mustang Mach-E runs out of juice on the road, Ford Roadside Assistance will pick up the slack. Ford says that the program will tow customers for free to any destination within 35 miles, whether it’s their home, a public charger, or a dealership.

Every 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with a standard Ford Mobile Charger and two years of complimentary access to the FordPass Charging Network. Ford reports that the upcoming Mach-E will be able to recover up to 61 miles of range in 10 minutes when using an Electrify America DC fast charging station.

Initial deliveries of the 2021 Mustang Mach-E are expected to begin later this year.

More Ford Tech: FordPass app lets you accumulate rewards and stay on top of maintenance