2021 Nissan Armada Comes to Canada

Photo: Nissan

The latest model of Nissan’s flagship model is on its way to Canada. With a host of updates, this family-friendly full-size SUV has plenty of features suited to drivers in the Great White North. Here’s a look at what’s new — and when Canadian drivers can have their chance to get behind the wheel.

Features and timeline

Photo: Nissan

Inside and out, the redesigned Nissan Armada offers plenty of new features. Its updated look gives it a more angular design. On the inside, it now comes with a 12.3-inch, largest-in-class standard touch-screen display, as well as wireless Apple CarPlay. Android Auto is still available through a wired connection. All Armada models come standard with Wi-Fi capabilities, as well as the ability to receive over-the-air infotainment and navigation system updates

This full-size SUV also received functional updates to its interior. It center console has been revised to accommodate larger items, such as a tablet PC. Additionally, the available family entertainment system features a more intuitive interface.

New for the 2021 model year, the Armada gained an integrated Trailer Brake Controller and Trailer Sway Control technology. Much like previous models, the 2021 Armada will boast a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds along with best-in-class standard horsepower thanks to its 5.6-liter Endurance V8 engine. Canadian models will be sold exclusively with all-wheel drive, which makes sense given the icy driving conditions that our northern neighbors endure.

According to a Nissan press release, Canadian fuel economy specs aren’t yet available. However, given that it’s carrying the same powertrain over from previous model years, the 2021 Armada will likely earn about 14 mpg in the city and 19 on the highway.

Currently, no prices have been announced for the Canadian market. Canadian drivers can expect to see the 2021 Nissan Armada on dealership lots in January.