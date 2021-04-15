No Comments

2021 Nissan Murano Wins IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Designation

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Murano has become the brand’s latest model to earn the Top Safety Pick+ designation from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety. It joins the Altima, Maxima, and Rogue, which have also achieved the IIHS Top Safety Pick+ rating. Here’s a look at what the Murano has to offer — and what it takes to win this top honor.

Smart engineering and driver-assist technology

Photo: Nissan

To be an IIHS Top Safety Pick+ winner, a vehicle needs to earn top marks in six different crashworthiness tests. In addition to acing these trials, it needs to offer a front crash prevention system that’s been graded as “advanced” or “superior” in trials that test both its vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian accident mitigation technology. The vehicle also needs to earn “good” or “acceptable” rating across all models.

Like the Altima, Maxima, and Rogue, the 2021 Nissan Murano comes standard with the Nissan Safety Shield 360 suite of technology. This package uses a combination of sonar, radar sensors, and cameras to power its six driver-assist features. The suite contains Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, Rear Automatic Braking, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Warning.

Photo: Nissan

The 2021 Nissan Murano is one of the brand’s more upscale models. It’s powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 260 horsepower and 28 mpg on the highway. It’s a five-passenger crossover that offers Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, 67 cubic feet of cargo space, and plenty of comfort features. These include dual-zone automatic temperature control, a heated steering wheel, climate-controlled front seats, and a motion-activated liftgate for easy access to the cargo bay. It also comes standard with smartphone integration for Apple and Android devices, and offers Nissan Door-to-Door Navigation and a Bose premium audio system.

The 2021 Murano is currently available on dealership lots in North America. It starts at $32,610.