2021 Nissan Sentra Earns Top Safety Pick Rating from IIHS

2021 Nissan Sentra

Photo: Nissan

Good ratings in six crashworthiness tests and improved headlights on the 2021 Nissan Sentra earned the compact car a high rating from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety — Top Safety Pick.

“Redesigned for model year 2020, the Sentra initially missed out on an award due to inferior headlights. However, in September, Nissan made improvements to the optional LED projectors offered with the Premium package on the SR and SV trims to earn an acceptable headlight rating. Both 2020 models built after the upgrade and 2021 models now qualify for Top Safety Pick when equipped with those headlights,” according to the IIHS.

The 2021 Nissan Sentra clinched the rating thanks to its standard front crash prevention technology, which earned a “Superior” rating for its vehicle to vehicle performance in IIHS testing. The IIHS rating dipped to “Advanced” in the agency’s vehicle-to-pedestrian test of the Sentra’s front crash prevention tech.

2021 Nissan Sentra safety features

The 2021 Nissan Sentra comes equipped with the automaker’s suite of safety technologies, Safety Shield 360. It features six technologies designed to warn you of potential collisions, monitor threats you can’t see, help you stay in your lane, and assist with night driving.

Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection acts as a second pair of eyes, watching for obstacles or pedestrians in front of you. It warns you when you are in danger of a collision. If you don’t respond, the system can engage the brakes.

Rear Automatic Braking, a class-exclusive feature, alerts you if you’re about to hit an object behind you and if necessary, activates the brakes to help you avoid a collision.

Rear Cross Traffic Alert helps you reverse safely by warning you of dangers on your sides.

Blind Spot Warning warns you of dangers so you can safely change lanes.

Lane Departure Warning monitors your lane position. If you unintentionally veer out of your lane, the system sounds an alarm.

High Beam Assist prevents you from blinding oncoming traffic when you’re driving at night because it automatically toggles between high and low beams.

The 2021 Sentra also offers several available driver-assist technologies to enhance your confidence behind the wheel. For example, the available Intelligent Around View Monitor, another class-exclusive feature, offers a comprehensive view of your surroundings, allowing for safer parking maneuvers.