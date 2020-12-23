No Comments

2021 Nissan Versa Overview

Photo: Nissan

With a starting price of $14,930, the Nissan Versa is a value-oriented compact car that offers basic comfort features, along with a surprising amount of high-tech amenities. It offers class-leading driver safety tech along with commuter-friendly efficiency.

The 2021 Nissan Versa is offered at three trim levels: S, SV, and SR.

Exterior

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

Photo: Nissan

The Versa’s exterior, while utilitarian, offers some sporty touches such as a Chrome V-Motion grille, a carbon-fiber look rear diffuser, automatic on/off headlights, and an available body-color rear spoiler. There aren’t many exterior options for the Versa, but you can upgrade for heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.

Interior

Photo: Nissan

While the Versa’s interior is very practical in terms of standard and available luxuries, this affordable car also offers a few features that modern drivers can appreciate. You can opt for available heated seats, remote start, and automatic climate control. Its standard tech tools include a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment display, voice recognition capabilities, a hands-free text messaging assistant, and Bluetooth hands-free calling. Upgrade for access to the NissanConnect infotainment system, which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.

Powertrain

Every model of the 2021 Nissan Versa sports a 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine. With 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque, it’s a mill that prioritizes efficiency over muscle. And speaking of efficiency, it earns 35 mpg on the highway when equipped with a standard manual transmission. You can also opt for a Continuously Variable Transmission that provides a smooth ride along with an EPA-estimated efficiency rating of 40 mpg.

Safety

For a value-oriented vehicle, the 2021 Nissan Versa comes with a surprising amount of safety tech. Its standard driver-assist tools include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, a RearView Monitor, and Rear Automatic Braking, which work together to help you avoid fender benders. If you’d like more reassurance behind the wheel, you can upgrade to a higher trim level for features like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Driver Alert. You can also opt for Intelligent Cruise Control to enjoy less stressful highway drives — this smart feature helps you manage the flow of traffic by speeding up and slowing down when necessary.