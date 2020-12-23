2021 Nissan Versa Overview
With a starting price of $14,930, the Nissan Versa is a value-oriented compact car that offers basic comfort features, along with a surprising amount of high-tech amenities. It offers class-leading driver safety tech along with commuter-friendly efficiency.
The 2021 Nissan Versa is offered at three trim levels: S, SV, and SR.
Exterior
The Versa’s exterior, while utilitarian, offers some sporty touches such as a Chrome V-Motion grille, a carbon-fiber look rear diffuser, automatic on/off headlights, and an available body-color rear spoiler. There aren’t many exterior options for the Versa, but you can upgrade for heated outside mirrors with LED turn signal indicators.
Interior
While the Versa’s interior is very practical in terms of standard and available luxuries, this affordable car also offers a few features that modern drivers can appreciate. You can opt for available heated seats, remote start, and automatic climate control. Its standard tech tools include a 7-inch touch-screen infotainment display, voice recognition capabilities, a hands-free text messaging assistant, and Bluetooth hands-free calling. Upgrade for access to the NissanConnect infotainment system, which offers Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity.
Powertrain
Every model of the 2021 Nissan Versa sports a 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine. With 122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque, it’s a mill that prioritizes efficiency over muscle. And speaking of efficiency, it earns 35 mpg on the highway when equipped with a standard manual transmission. You can also opt for a Continuously Variable Transmission that provides a smooth ride along with an EPA-estimated efficiency rating of 40 mpg.
Safety
For a value-oriented vehicle, the 2021 Nissan Versa comes with a surprising amount of safety tech. Its standard driver-assist tools include Intelligent Forward Collision Warning, Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, High Beam Assist, a RearView Monitor, and Rear Automatic Braking, which work together to help you avoid fender benders. If you’d like more reassurance behind the wheel, you can upgrade to a higher trim level for features like Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, and Intelligent Driver Alert. You can also opt for Intelligent Cruise Control to enjoy less stressful highway drives — this smart feature helps you manage the flow of traffic by speeding up and slowing down when necessary.
