2021 Ram 1500 TRX Is the RMAP ‘Truck of the Year’

The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Photo: FCA

The Rocky Mountain Automotive Press has chosen the new 2021 Ram 1500 TRX as the “Truck of the Year.” The Ram 1500 TRX impressed the RMAP group of automotive journalists with its performance on the Rocky Mountains.

Why did the Ram 1500 TRX earn this title?

Photo: FCA

To determine the winner of the “Truck of the Year” title, RMAP put vehicles to the test in the Rocky Mountain region. Contenders had to have plenty of power and solid handling when taking on rugged roads and various terrains. The automotive journalists specifically looked at each vehicle’s value, performance, and different features.

After narrowing down the competition to four new or significantly revised finalists, the RMAP journalists voted on the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX as the winner. The model earned this award in its first-ever year of eligibility.

“There was some really great competition this year for ‘Truck of the Year’ in the Denver Region,” said RMAP President Craig Conover. “However, the Ram 1500 TRX was the run-away winner among the Rocky Mountain Automotive Press group of automotive journalists.”

Photo: FCA

The Ram 1500 TRX comes with the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 engine, which produces best-in-class 702 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque. Through a 12-inch touch screen, you can access off-road pages and performance pages. These display your personal records, steering angle measurements, and more driving information.

The truck also offers eight drive modes, including Rock Mode, Snow Mode, and Sport Mode, for taking on different terrains and conditions. Plus, it has a ground clearance of 11.8 inches, new Bilstein shocks, 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory All Terrain tires, and other features for off-roading.

In addition to its “Truck of the Year” title, the 2021 Ram TRX already has several other awards under its belt, including the Four Wheeler Pickup Truck of the Year accolade. If any other awards come its way, we at The News Wheel will be sure to let you know.