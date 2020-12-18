No Comments

2021 Ram Heavy Duty Has Segment-Leading Towing Capacity

The 2021 Ram 2500 and Ram 3500

Photo: FCA

The Ram Heavy Duty has improved its capabilities and technology offerings for the 2021 model year. With its latest upgrades, the truck now has the highest available gooseneck towing capacity in the industry at 37,100 pounds.

Towing capabilities

The 2021 Ram 3500

Photo: FCA

To achieve its best-in-class tow rating, the 2021 Ram Heavy Duty must be equipped with the 6.7-liter High-Output Cummins Turbo Diesel I6 engine. This engine delivers 430 horsepower and a best-in-class diesel torque of 1,075 lb-ft, which is an improvement of 75 lb-ft over the previous model year.

The truck now has fully boxed rails and an enhanced rear-axle structural crossmember to handle the higher towing capacity. Optional fifth-wheel pucks along with gooseneck center castings and bolt plates are included in the production box floor as well. In addition, the truck offers two trailer connectors at the rear, making it easy to wire your trailer.

Hauling capabilities

The 2021 Ram 2500

Photo: FCA

On top of its high tow rating, the 2021 Ram Heavy Duty also reaches a payload capacity of up to 7,680 pounds with the standard 410-horsepower 6.4-liter HEMI V8. You can secure your gear with the available class-exclusive RamBox Cargo Management System and charge your power tools with the available 115-volt outlet in the truck bed.

Cabin technologies

The 2021 Ram Heavy Duty interior

Photo: FCA

The Ram Heavy Duty now offers a Digital Rearview Mirror, which shows an unobstructed, real-time video of the area behind the truck. The truck’s available Uconnect 4C NAV system comes with the largest-in-class 12-inch touch screen. This system has split-screen capability, a customizable home screen, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration.

The 2021 Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty models have begun making their way to dealerships this month. Each of these models has new features, though the Ram 3500 alone has improved its capabilities.